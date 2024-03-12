Israeli military says about 100 projectiles fired into the country from Lebanon

The Israeli military said about 100 projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israel on Tuesday, a day after Palestinians in Gaza began fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

The launches were some of the heaviest fire emanating from Israel’s northern neighbor since the start of the war in Gaza. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage following the strikes, which appeared to be in response to Israeli airstrikes deep inside Lebanon on Monday.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt had hoped to broker a cease-fire ahead of the normally joyous month of dawn-to-dusk fasting that would include the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of much more humanitarian aid. But the cease-fire talks stalled last week. Hunger is worsening across Gaza and pressure is rising on Israel over the growing humanitarian crisis.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday the bodies of 67 people killed by Israeli strikes were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the Palestinian death toll to more than 31,112 since the war began. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says that women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage. Hamas is still believed to still be holding around 100 captives and the remains of others.

Five months of war have forced around 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine.