Kate's 'photogate' scandal shows that relations between royals and press rarely run smoothly

LONDON: The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales' family snapshot — dubbed "photogate" — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and Britain's royal family.

It's also a sign of how hard it is for the monarchy to control its own narrative in the social-media era.

U.K. newspapers were dominated Tuesday by what the Daily Mirror called the "Picture of Chaos" and the Daily Mail labeled a "PR disaster" for the royals.

The tabloid Sun leapt to the princess' defense with a front page that thundered: "Lay off Kate." The tabloid said "social media trolls, idiotic conspiracy theorists and sniping media critics" were bullying the future queen.

The palace issued the image of Kate and her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in Britain.

A family snapshot taken, the palace said, by Prince William, it was intended to calm speculation about Kate's health, almost two months after she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.