Pakistani court sentences 22-year-old to death and teenager to life in prison for insulting Islam's prophet

MULTAN: A Pakistani court sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and gave a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, a defence lawyer and officials said Monday.

Both had denied the charges and have the right to appeal.

Aslam Gujar, a lawyer who represented student Junaid Munir, told The Associated Press that the judge in the city of Gujranwala in Punjab province announced the death penalty for his client last week.

The trial stemmed from charges brought in 2022 that Munir shared blasphemous content via WhatsApp.

Also last week, 17-year-old Abdul Hanan was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in a separate case in the same court, according to court documents.

Hanan's lawyer and family were not immediately available for comment.

Munir's father, Munir Hussain, denied the charge against his son, saying he was in contact with his legal team to file an appeal, as "my son is innocent and he was implicated in a false case."

Hussain said by phone that he was living in hiding along with other members of his family.

"I cannot give you any information about my exact location, as some people in our village believe that I should also be killed as I am the father of a boy who allegedly insulted Islam's prophet," he said.

"We are Muslims. We love our prophet. No Muslim can even imagine to insult our beloved prophet, and my son is innocent," he said.