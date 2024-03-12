Pakistan's new President Zardari decides to forgo salary; cities economic hardship of people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he would not draw any salary during his tenure as part of his bid to help the cash-strapped country face the challenging economic hardship.

Zardari, 68, who took oath as Pakistan's 14th President on Sunday, decided to encourage prudent financial management and not burden the national exchequer, his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said in a statement on X.

The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

Former president Arif Alvi was drawing Rs 8,46,550 per month, which was fixed by Parliament in 2018.

Zardari is one of the richest politicians in Pakistan.

Zardari, co-chairman of the PPP, took oath as President of Pakistan for a second term at a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad on Sunday.