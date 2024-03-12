US President Biden says he never meant to keep classified documents

Hur devoted much of his report to explaining why he did not believe the evidence against Biden met the standard for criminal charges, partly based on the hours of interviews with the president.

In his prepared remarks, Hur said he was aware of the need to explain in great detail why he'd decided not to charge the president. Such explanations are common but usually kept confidential; and so he didn't hold back, particularly in this case.

"The need to show my work was especially strong here," he said. "The attorney general had appointed me to investigate the actions of the attorney general's boss, the sitting president of the United States. I knew that for my decision to be credible, I could not simply announce that I recommended no criminal charges and leave it at that. I needed to explain why."

Hur cautioned that he would not discuss investigative steps or veer from the contents of the report. He said "The evidence and the President himself put his memory squarely at issue."

In the report, Hur said that it could be difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Biden intended to keep the documents, which is the standard for conviction in a criminal case. In part, he argued, jurors could be swayed that Biden's age made him seem forgetful, and there was the possibility for "innocent explanations" for the mishandling of any records.