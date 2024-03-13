11 Indonesians survive days in sea after boat capsizes, 22 missing

JAKARTA: Eleven Indonesian fishermen survived after three days at sea clinging to their capsized boat, rescuers said Wednesday as they searched for at least 22 crew still missing after the weekend incident that left two dead.

The boat with at least 35 crew capsized on Saturday in waters off the remote Selayar Islands in South Sulawesi Province before the 11 were found stranded on two separate atolls after days floating in the sea.

Their boat capsized in bad weather during Indonesia's rainy season, according to the local search and rescue agency.

"They had been floating in the sea for three days, they were carried away by the current to Selayar waters," local government official Andi Caco Amras told AFP Wednesday. The two victims were found on separate islands.

The fishing boat departed from a North Jakarta port on March 3 to Lombok Island in West Nusa Tenggara Province. The navy and rescue volunteers were helping with the search efforts.