China gifts explosives disposal equipment to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has received special explosives disposal equipment from China under a military grant scheme, which the island nation said would be of much use to its armed forces.

The equipment was gifted to Sri Lanka under the Chinese Military Grant scheme during a formal ceremony at the Army Headquarters on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The ceremony was headed by the People's Republic of China Ambassador in Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne and Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanag.