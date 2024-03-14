Major internet outage hits dozens of countries in Africa as undersea cables fail

A dozen countries across Africa suffered a major internet outage on Thursday as multiple undersea telecommunication cables reported failures, network operators and internet watch groups said.

The MTN Group, one of Africa's largest network providers, said the ongoing disruptions were a result of failures in multiple major undersea cables.

"Our operations are actively working to reroute traffic through alternative network paths," the South African company said in a statement.

Network disruptions caused by cable damage have occurred in Africa in recent years.

However, today's disruption points to something larger (and) this is amongst the most severe, said Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks, a group that documents internet disruptions around the world.