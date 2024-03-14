US issues new sanctions on Israeli settlers, West Bank outposts

WASHINGTON: The United States sanctioned three Israeli settlers and two farming outposts Thursday, accusing them of being involved in "undermining stability in the West Bank."

The move marks the second time this year that Washington has sanctioned Israeli settlers, as it looks to respond to the rise in West Bank settler violence since Hamas's attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

"Today, we are taking further action to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department website showed that the three sanctioned individuals, Zvi Bar Yosef, Neriya Ben Pazi and Moshe Sharvit were Israeli citizens in their late 20s and early 30s, who were living in the West Bank.

The Treasury Department also unveiled sanctions against two mixed farming communities, "Moshes Farm" -- also known as "Tirza Valley Farm Outpost" -- and "Zvis Farm," which is situated near the existing settlement of Halamish.