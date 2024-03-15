Houthis fire at ship off Yemen as they threaten wider campaign

DUBAI: A missile launched Friday by Yemen's Houthi rebels at a ship in the Red Sea caused no damage, after they threatened to expand their harassment campaign which has disrupted global trade.

The Iran-backed rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes on shipping in the commercially vital seaway over the past four months.

They say they are targeting Israel-linked shipping as part of an "axis of resistance" of Iran allies and proxies, in protest at Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Royal Navy's United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations and security firm Ambrey had reported that the ship was damaged after being hit west of the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeida in the early hours of Friday.