Migrant boat sinks off Turkey's coast, killing at least 21 people

ANKARA: A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey's northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least 21 people, officials said.

Turkish coast guard personnel rescued two migrants from the sea off the town of Eceabat in Canakkale province, while two others reached the shore by themselves and notified officials, Gov. Ilhami Aktas said.

It was not clear how many people were on the boat when it sank and the coast guard was continuing to search the area, he said.

A statement from Aktas' office later said five of the dead were children.