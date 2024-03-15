Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels strikes a ship in the Red Sea, though crew reportedly safe

DUBAI: A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a ship in the Red Sea early Friday, causing damage to the vessel, authorities said.

The attack off the port city of Hodeida comes as part of the rebels' campaign against shipping over Israel's ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the ship reported being “struck by a missile."

“The vessel has sustained some damage,” the UKMTO added. It described the crew as being “safe” and said the ship was continuing on its way, suggesting the damage wasn't severe.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it typically takes the rebels hours to acknowledge their assaults.

The Houthis have attacked ships since November, saying they want to force Israel to end its offensive in Gaza.