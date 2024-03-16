US shooting: Suspect barricaded in New Jersey home after killing three people in Philadelphia

LEVITTOWN: A suspect has barricaded himself in a home in New Jersey after allegedly shooting three people to death in suburban Philadelphia on Saturday, authorities said.

The morning shooting in Falls Township in eastern Pennsylvania forced the cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shut down Sesame Place, a children's theme park. Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area for several hours, but it was canceled by early afternoon.

Police said the suspect, a 26-year-old man who was currently homeless, knew the shooting victims.

The Trenton Police Department said the suspect is believed to be hiding in a house in Trenton and that the residents were successfully evacuated with no injuries. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting, as were the New Jersey State Police, the Mercer County Rapid Response Team and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force. The FBI was on standby.