Cracks undermine Sall's bid to transform Senegal

Painting a building in Senegal's rapidly changing capital Dakar, Ismaila Ba is one of many workers to feel excluded from the West African country’s transformation under President Macky Sall.

"I earn 6,000 CFA francs a day (around $10)," said Ba, who pays 80,000 francs a month for two rooms for himself, his wife and two daughters in the working-class district of Ouakam.

"How could I dream of having a flat in this building?"

Sall has changed the face of Senegal through major public and private projects over 12 years.

As well as creating the new city of Diamniadio, near Dakar, he put in place a fast train link between Dakar and its suburbs.

Wages also increased and aid for the poor has been distributed under Sall.

But house painter Ba, who also works as a hairdresser and sells coffee to make ends meet, believes the growth benefits a minority whose standard of living contrasts with that of the majority.

Today, at least one in three of Senegal's 18 million inhabitants still lives in poverty, according to the national statistics agency (ANSD).

The proportion of the population living below the poverty line fell by just five percent between 2011 and 2018-2019.