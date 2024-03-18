Israel spy chief to discuss Gaza truce with Qatar PM: source

Israel's intelligence chief, Qatar's premier and Egyptian officials are expected to hold talks in Doha Monday on a potential Gaza truce and hostage exchange deal, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP.

The meeting between Mossad chief David Barnea, Qatar PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egyptian envoys "is expected to take place today", the source said on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the talks.

The talks in the Qatari capital are the first after weeks of intense negotiations involving Qatari, US and Egyptian mediators failed to secure a truce between Israel and Hamas for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

Israel's relentless bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza have killed at least 31,726 people, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian health ministry.

The recent war sparked off when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack from Gaza on October 7 that left about 1,160 dead in Israel, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Palestinian militants seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages during the October 7 attack, but dozens were released during a week-long truce in November.

Israel believes about 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 -- eight soldiers and 25 civilians -- who are presumed dead.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Iran-backed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television channel in Lebanon that there was "a real opportunity to end the aggression and achieve a permanent ceasefire".