TikTok and its 'secret sauce' caught in US-China tussle

As a US campaign to sever TikTok from its Chinese parent heads to the Senate, analysts say Beijing's response to a forced sale of the app -- and its 'secret sauce' algorithm -- will be clear: Hands off.

Under new legislation that passed the House of Representatives last week, TikTok could be banned in the United States if it does not cut all ties with Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

But in the battle over TikTok's future in the United States, what strikes many as a contradiction has emerged: while the company tries to convince Congress of its independence from Beijing, China has come out swinging in its defence.

Beijing does not want a precedent to be set where a Chinese company is strong-armed into selling one of its most valuable assets, including an algorithm that is the envy of competitors, analysts say.

"This kind of threat is like daylight robbery," Mei Xinyu, a Beijing-based economist, told AFP. "All things considered, the Chinese government's actions so far have been very mild."

"What the US government is proposing is way over the line."

US lawmakers and security agencies say TikTok presents a threat because China can access and use the vast troves of data the app collects for influence and espionage.

TikTok has denied the allegations, saying it has spent around $1.5 billion on "Project Texas", under which US user data would be stored in the United States.

However, many lawmakers and bodies including the FBI remain unconvinced.

Some critics have said the data itself is only part of the issue, and that the algorithm that produces personalised recommendations for TikTok users must also be disconnected from ByteDance.