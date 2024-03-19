Detention of 3 teens over gruesome killing of 13-year-old classmate sparks debate in China

BEIJING: In the last recorded moments before the 13-year-old boy's death, surveillance cameras showed him sitting on a scooter, surrounded by three classmates. An hour later, his phone went dead, kicking off a frantic search by relatives.

The following day, police in a village in northern China's Hebei province made a sickening discovery: the boy's body, buried underneath a tarp in an abandoned vegetable greenhouse.

His three teenage classmates have been detained on suspicion of murdering the boy in a case that has riveted China, setting off outrage and frenzied debate over the young age of the suspects and soul-searching about bullying and social responsibility in the Chinese countryside.

Police in Feixiang district of Handan city identified the boy only by his last name, Wang. In a statement Sunday they said the boy had been killed on March 10 and that the suspects were detained the following day. A police investigator told state broadcaster CCTV on Monday that the crime had been premeditated, with the suspects digging out the pit twice, once the day before and again the day of the killing.

Wang's relatives and their attorney said in interviews with Chinese media and in posts on social media that the boy had long been a victim of bullying, and was forced to give money to one of his classmates before he was killed. They said police identified the suspected killers after reviewing the surveillance footage and questioning the classmates.

"He was beaten alive and his body was disfigured beyond recognition," Wang's father wrote on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform. "I hope the government will be fair, open and just, punish them severely, and that the killers will pay with their lives!"

The case will be a test of a change in the law in 2021 that lowered the age at which children could be charged with a crime from 14 to 12 years old.