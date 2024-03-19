More than 20 dead in Papua New Guinea floods, landslides

Flooding, landslides and torrential rains have killed at least 23 people in Papua New Guinea's Highlands region, where homes have been damaged and roads washed away.

Acting Director for the National Disaster Centre, Lusete Man said a mother and child were among the dead as bad weather hit multiple communities.

"The 23 were buried under tons of mud in three separate landslides in different parts of Simbu province," Man said on Monday.

"We are still experiencing heavy rains, landslips, flooded rivers, that have caused extensive damages in the highlands."

The province, also known as Simbu, is made up of six districts and is home to about 376,000 people.

Coastal communities have also been hit, with rising king tides sweeping away seafronts and flooding beachside villages.

In the Gulf and Western deltas, rising waters from flooded rivers have caused havoc to communities, their food gardens and livelihoods.