British media publishes new images of Princess of Wales, a week after photo-editing furore

British media on Monday published new images of Catherine, Princess of Wales, a week after a furore over an edited photograph turned into a "PR disaster".

British tabloid The Sun published a video and a photograph of a smiling Kate, 42, walking alongside her husband, Prince William, at a farmer's market in Windsor, west of the capital London.

"Great to see you Kate," said The Sun on Monday evening, alongside the images of the princess wearing leggings and a black top.

Kate was at the centre of an uproar last week after she admitted to editing an official portrait of her and her three children that was released by Buckingham Palace on Mothering Sunday.