PM Modi's ensuing Bhutan visit to further strengthen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his visit to Bhutan this week, the stage is set for further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between the two neighbouring nations across various sectors.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949, subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties.

The economic partnership between India and Bhutan has flourished over the years, driven by the India-Bhutan Agreement on Trade, Commerce, and Transit. This agreement, first signed in 1972 and revised multiple times, has facilitated a free trade regime between the two countries, promoting bilateral trade and economic growth. India stands as Bhutan's top trade partner, both in terms of imports and exports.

The bilateral trade volume has seen a significant surge, reaching INR 11,178 crores in 2022, showcasing the robust economic engagement between the two nations. India's investments in Bhutan span various sectors, including banking, manufacturing, electricity generation, and IT services, contributing to Bhutan's socio-economic development and fostering closer economic integration.