Six pivotal battlegrounds in 2024 US presidential election

President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump clinched enough support last week to become the standard-bearers for their parties in November's presidential election.

Under the US Constitution, each of the 50 states holds its own vote for the next commander-in-chief and candidates are awarded "electors" from each state according to its size.

With candidates needing 270 electors to win the White House, elections tend to be decided in the hotly-contested "swing states" with a history of alternating between Republican and Democratic candidates.

In the 2024 cycle, those crucial battlegrounds look set to be Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden won all six to secure a 306-232 "electoral college" victory over Trump in 2020. But Trump now leads opinion polling averages in all six.

Pennsylvania (19 electoral college votes)

It was once reliably Democratic but these days they don't come any closer than the Keystone State.

Trump won Pennsylvania by 0.7 percent in 2016 and Biden claimed the Mid-Atlantic battleground by 1.2 percent in 2020.

Before Trump, it had a quarter-century unbroken run of voting for Democrats.

Known for its "Rust Belt" cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been blighted for decades by the steady decline of its industrial manufacturing base.

Biden has visited to tout recent major infrastructure wins. Trump is courting the rural white population with promises of an inflation-free future.