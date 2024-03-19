Ukraine 'hacktivists' fighting Russia on digital front

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Artem knew that he would not "sit idly by".

With no military experience, he took up arms in a different way: in cyberwarfare, fighting on what he calls the "digital front".

The 31-year-old is part of the IT Army of Ukraine -- a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's devastating attack, that has since hugely grown in importance.

It is one of a flurry of hacker groups that have flourished in wartime, countering Russia from behind their screens and operating in a legal grey area.

"We are causing moral and economic damage to the aggressor country," Artem, who did not want to give his surname, told AFP in a Kyiv cafe.

The hacker group was born out of a call 48 hours into Russia's invasion by Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mikhailo Fedorov for Kyiv to create an "IT army".

'Worrying trend'

On paper, Ukraine's volunteer hacker groups are independent from the state.

But three groups of hackers AFP spoke to said they have strong links with authorities, with some openly carrying out joint operations with Ukraine's intelligence services.

On the other side of the digital frontline sit Russia's own hackers, who boast a long established reputation as fiercely effective.

Hacker volunteers like Artem -- who carried a backpack with a Ukrainian trident on it -- have caused some concern internationally, as the trend puts civilians at the heart of wartime operations.

"Civilians engaging in digital warfare is a worrying trend," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

International law does not prohibit hacking outright, but it imposes clear rules, such as not hitting civilian targets, according to the ICRC.

Artem stressed that he sees himself not as a hacker per se, but as a "hacktivist."

"These are different concepts. A hacker is more about hacking and stealing," he said, claiming that his group has ethical norms.

"But our country is at war, and we believe we have the right to defend ourselves on all fronts."