A wooden boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim migrants capsizes off Indonesia’s Aceh province

A boat carrying Rohingya refugees and a fishing boat trying to help them capsized in waters off Indonesia's westernmost coast on Wednesday, with six people rescued and some carried away by strong currents, local fishermen said.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya communities are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

"We received a report from fishermen in West Aceh that a boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized in the sea near Meulaboh. A fisherman saw the Rohingyas at 8:00 am (0100 GMT) with their boat sinking," Nanda Ferdiansyah from West Aceh traditional fishing community told AFP.

"As soon as the fisherman's boat approached them, they all got on the boat. As soon as they got onboard, the fisherman's boat also sank because of overcapacity."

The Rohingya boat had capsized about seven miles (11 kilometres) off Kuala Bubon beach in West Aceh, its fishing community's secretary general Pawang Amiruddin said in a statement.