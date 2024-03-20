Australian court penalises ex-Indian high commissioner for 'slave-like' treatment of domestic worker

An Australian Federal Court has ordered former Indian high commissioner to the country, Navdeep Singh Suri, to compensate a domestic worker with a $97,200 penalty within 60 days, according to a report by Australian broadcaster ABC News.

The court found Suri's actions in breach of the country's 'Fair Work Act' on nine counts, deeming them exploitative and akin to "slave-like" conditions. This follows an earlier order directing the envoy to repay his worker, Seema Shergill, nearly $136,000 plus interest for her services at the commissioner's Canberra residence.

Navdeep Suri had served as India's High Commissioner to Australia from April 2015 to November 2016 and previously held the position of Ambassador to Egypt. Subsequently, he served as India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates until his retirement in September 2019.

The court highlighted the severity of Suri's neglect of Shergill's rights, emphasising the absence of a work-life balance and denying her visibility and protections, including leave entitlements. Suri exhibited no cooperation or remorse throughout the proceedings.

Further, the court also condemned the egregious working conditions imposed on Shergill, highlighting the confiscation of her passport, continuous seven-day work weeks without leave, and limited outside access only to attend to Suri's dog.

During the 13-month period from April 2015 to May 2016, Shergill worked seven days a week for 17.5 hours daily, earning a mere $3,400 in total, as reported by ABC.

The report notes that Shergill had recounted her experiences working for the Indian diplomat as "very demanding" and detailed her responsibilities in maintaining an eight-bedroom house, including additional tasks such as preparing large batches of samosas and cleaning silverware upon their request. She described Suri's wife as equally demanding, often pressuring her to work harder and criticising her earnings.

The report further states that the domestic worker had left the residence abruptly in May 2016, leaving behind her belongings and eventually becoming homeless. Shergill later sought assistance from the Fair Work Ombudsman, Australia's workplace law enforcer, which connected her with the Salvation Army, an international charitable organisation. She later gained citizenship in 2021.

Shergill's counsel, David Hillard, also urged legislative reforms to enhance the visibility and protections for domestic workers, emphasising their confinement within diplomatic residences.

The ruling establishes a precedent disallowing diplomatic immunity for personal staff, with implications for diplomats employing domestic workers.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has contested the court's jurisdiction, asserting that grievances must be addressed in India. They accused Shergill of seeking permanent residency in Australia, dismissing her claims as motivated by ulterior motives.