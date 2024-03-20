Blinken heads to Middle East as threat of famine looms over Gaza

US top diplomat Antony Blinken was set to return to the Middle East Wednesday in a new bid to secure a truce in the Israel-Palestine war as the threat of famine looms in besieged Gaza.

Global concern has mounted over the military conflict now in its sixth month, in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to its October 7 attack.

Israel attacked Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital complex on Monday, where thousands of patients and displaced people had sought refuge. Israel claimed that the attack was a "high precision operation" against Hamas militants.

Overnight bombing and battles killed another 90 people, said the health ministry in Gaza, which put the territory's overall Palestinian death toll at close to 32,000. More than 14,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

When a thunderstorm hit Gaza on Tuesday, Oum Abdullah Alwan said her children "screamed in fear" because "we can't tell the difference between the sound of rain and the sound of shelling".

Amid the fighting, talks have resumed in Qatar this week with the aim of halting the war and siege and freeing the remaining hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

United Nations agencies have warned that Gaza's 2.4 million people are on the brink of famine, and UN rights chief Volker Turk charged Israel may be using "starvation as a method of war".

US Secretary of State Blinken, who was expected in regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia Wednesday, has warned that Gaza's "entire population" is suffering "severe levels of acute food insecurity".