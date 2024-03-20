China blasts critics of new Hong Kong security law

BEIJING: China lashed out against critics of Hong Kong's new national security law on Wednesday, accusing the British government of having the "mindset of a coloniser" and condemning the EU's "hypocritical" position.

Hong Kong, a former colony of Britain before the 1997 handover back to China, on Tuesday passed a security law commonly referred to as Article 23 to punish five crimes after a fast-tracked legislative process.

British foreign minister David Cameron said it was a "rushed" process for a law that would "further damage the rights and freedoms enjoyed in the city".

In response, China's de facto foreign ministry in Hong Kong blasted Britain as being "hypocritical and exercising double standards" in an apparent reference to London's own national security laws.

"The United Kingdom has been making inflammatory and irresponsible comments on Hong Kong's situation... it's all due to the deep-rooted mindset as a coloniser and preacher," the foreign affairs commissioner said in a statement Wednesday.

"We urge the UK to set its position right, face the reality, and give up on the fantasy of continuing its colonial influence in Hong Kong."

Responding to the EU's criticism, the commissioner's office expressed "strong disaffection and opposition" to its comments.

"We urge the EU to envisage the strong appeal for the legislation in Hong Kong, and abandon its hypocritical double standards and prejudice," the statement said.

As part of Britain's handover agreement to China, Hong Kong was guaranteed certain freedoms, including judicial and legislative autonomy, for 50 years in a deal known as "one country, two systems".

The accord cemented the city's status as a world-class business hub, bolstered by a reliable judiciary and political freedoms distinct from the mainland.

But 2019's massive and at times violent democracy protests -- which saw hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers take to the streets to call for more autonomy from Beijing's rule -- drew a swift response from authorities.