How Texas' plans to arrest migrants for illegal entry would work

TEXAS: A law that would allow Texas law enforcement to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S. is back on hold.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Tuesday issued an order preventing its enforcement, just hours after the Supreme Court allowed the strict new immigration law to take effect.

The Justice Department is challenging the law, saying Texas is overstepping the federal government's immigration authority. Texas argues it has a right to take action over what the governor has described as an "invasion" of migrants on the border.

Here's what to know:

WHO CAN BE ARRESTED?

The law would allow any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally. Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a Texas judge's order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. Migrants who don't leave could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

Arresting officers must have probable cause, which could include witnessing the illegal entry or seeing it on video.

The law cannot be enforced against people lawfully present in the U.S., including those who were granted asylum or who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.