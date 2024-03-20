Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong has resigned after just one year in the job, the ruling Communist Party announced Wednesday, as the country mounts a sweeping anti-graft purge.

The party said Thuong was guilty of "violations and shortcomings" and his resignation was accepted by the central committee.

The 53-year-old's dramatic fall comes as Vietnam undergoes major political upheaval, with his predecessor forced out in an anti-corruption drive that has seen several ministers fired and top business leaders tried for fraud and corruption.

A statement on the party's website said Thuong had violated unspecified "regulations" and failed to set a proper example as head of state.

"Comrade Vo Van Thuong's violations and shortcomings have caused bad public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, State and himself personally," said the statement, initially reported by the state Vietnam News Agency.

"Fully aware of his responsibility to the Party, State and People, he submitted his resignation from his assigned positions."

The rubber-stamp National Assembly will hold an extraordinary session on Thursday to confirm the resignation.