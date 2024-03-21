A firework is lit, a boy is shot. Israel's use of deadly force against Palestinian children is scrutinized

Ali Halhouli, the boys father, was at home when he heard the gunshot — and then his son crying out for his mother. "When I rushed out of here I saw him lying on his face," he said.

Violence across east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank has spiked since Oct. 7, when Hamas staged a surprise attack on southern Israel which sparked a brutal war in the Gaza Strip.

At least 435 Palestinians from east Jerusalem and the West Bank have been killed by Israeli fire since the war, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Many have been shot dead in armed clashes, others for throwing stones at troops. Some have posed no apparent threat.

Around 100 of these 435 fatalities have been children under 18, according to the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem. In 60 of these cases, the group say there seems to have been no justification for the use of lethal force. These include cases where teens or younger children were hurling rocks or participating in protests.

"It's clear there is a trigger-happy attitude among Israeli soldiers and border-police officers, and it affects Palestinian children too," said Sarit Michaeli, a B'Tselem spokeswoman.

"Regarding the specific case in Shuafat refugee camp," she said, " a young child was not posing any threat to a heavily armed border police officer."

Halhouli, the youngest of seven siblings, was shot at around 8 p.m. last Tuesday outside his home on a garbage-strewn alleyway, his father said. He was roughly 60 meters (200 feet) from the Israeli police watchtower; video of the incident shows Halhouli pointing the firework in the rough direction of the watchtower, but not directly at it.

The police acknowledged the fatal shooting that evening, saying its forces returned fire after fireworks were launched at the watchtower. Throughout the night last Monday and Tuesday, Palestinian protesters from the camp had thrown Molotov cocktails and launched fireworks at Israeli forces, police said.