Indonesia rescuers save 69 Rohingya refugees after boat capsizes

Indonesian authorities rescued at least 69 Rohingya refugees on Thursday and were taking them to shore after their boat capsized a day earlier, according to an AFP journalist aboard the rescue vessel.

Rescuers were rushing to save the group of Rohingya after they spotted them in the water, stranded and holding onto an overturned boat off the coast of western Aceh province.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often on flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

"69 people were evacuated today by the search and rescue team," said the journalist.

Footage from the boat seen by AFP showed men, women and children being taken to safety by the local search and rescue agency.

The refugee group's wooden boat and another vessel trying to help them both capsized on Wednesday, with survivors estimating around 150 Rohingya had been on board with dozens swept away.