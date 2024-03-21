Pakistan dismisses US warning over 'election irregularities'

Pakistan's government on Thursday dismissed a warning from the United States that relations between the two countries would suffer if it did not probe irregularities in last month's election.

A shaky coalition of two dynastic parties took power in Islamabad following allegations of poll rigging which kept jailed former prime minister Imran Khan from power.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokeswoman for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said the warning from Donald Lu, the top US diplomat for South Asia, "reflects a misunderstanding of Pakistan's political situation and electoral laws".

"We hope to engage in political discussion with the United States to address misunderstandings so that our two countries continue to move forward for regional cooperation," she told reporters in the capital, Islamabad.