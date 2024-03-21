Three killed in suicide attack in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR: A suicide bombing killed three people and wounded 12 others outside a bank in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Thursday, a provincial official said.

"A suicide attack occurred in which three compatriots were killed and 12 others were wounded, according to preliminary information," Inamullah Samangani, Director of Information and Culture of Kandahar province, told AFP.

The explosion targeted a group of people waiting outside the New Kabul Bank branch in Kandahar at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT).