36 Chinese military aircraft detected around Taiwan

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry said Friday that 36 Chinese military aircraft were detected around the self-ruled island in a 24-hour window -- the highest number this year.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under China's control.

Since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen -- who does not recognise China's claim on Taiwan -- Beijing has stepped up military pressures, sending in warplanes and naval vessels near-daily around the island.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6:00 am Friday (2200 GMT Thursday), the Ministry of National Defence said it also detected six naval ships operating around Taiwan.

The ministry added that among the 36 military aircraft detected, 13 "crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait", the sensitive waterway separating China from Taiwan.

Friday's announcement comes on the heels of nighttime activity by the Chinese military, with Taiwan's defence ministry announcing around 10:30 pm Thursday that 20 fighter jets, aerial unmanned vehicles and transport planes had been detected from 7:30 pm.

It is also the day after an uptick in activity during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 am Thursday when the ministry said Beijing had sent in 32 aircraft.

Relations between both sides of the Taiwan Strait have been frosty since Tsai's election in 2016, with China cutting off high-level communications due to her stance that the island was "already independent" -- a redline for Beijing.

Her deputy Lai Ching-te, who China regards as a "dangerous separatist", was elected in January after warnings from Beijing that he would bring "war and decline" to the island.