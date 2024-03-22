6.4 magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Java island

JAKARTA: A magnitude-6.4 offshore earthquake hit near Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the tremor felt in the capital Jakarta.

The quake had a depth of approximately eight kilometres (five miles), and struck off Java island's northern coast near Bawean island at about 3:52 pm local time (0852 GMT), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no tsunami warning was issued by local authorities.