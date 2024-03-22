Blinken arrives in Israel for talks as UN prepares to vote on a cease-fire resolution

TEL AVIV: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel, on the final stop in his sixth urgent trip to the region since the start of the war.

Blinken says he will share alternatives to Israel's planned ground assault into the southern Gaza town of Rafah when he meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his War Cabinet. On Thursday, Blinken and Arab leaders discussed efforts for a cease-fire and ideas for Gaza’s post-conflict future.

The United Nations Security Council will vote Friday on a U.S.-sponsored resolution declaring “the imperative of an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war. It also supports diplomatic efforts to secure a “cease-fire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages" and emphasizes “the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip.”