Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search

Dozens of Rohingya refugees are feared dead or missing after their boat capsized off Indonesia's westernmost coast this week, the United Nations said Friday, as local rescuers called off the search despite survivor accounts many were swept away.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often on flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Authorities staged a dramatic rescue Thursday of 69 Rohingya who had been adrift at sea for weeks before their boat and another trying to help them capsized a day earlier, with many found clinging to the hull of an overturned vessel.

Survivors told local authorities that as many as 151 refugees were onboard the boat.

If those still missing are confirmed to have died, it would represent the biggest loss of life for the Rohingya at sea this year, according to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

"The fear is for those out of the 151, that haven't been so far rescued, is that those lives have been lost or they have gone missing," UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told AFP.

But local authorities nixed the search earlier on Friday because there was no list of passengers.