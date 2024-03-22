Russia hits Ukraine with deadly barrage, Zelensky appeals for aid

KYIV: Russia launched a massive wave of deadly overnight attacks on Ukraine using over 90 missiles and 60 Iranian-made drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, in one of the largest offensives recently.

"There were more than 60 'Shaheds' and almost 90 missiles of various types overnight," he said.

"The world sees the targets of Russian terrorists as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus."

Ukraine's internal affairs ministry said the strikes killed at least two people and injured 14 while three were missing.

"All of our services are now involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack. We use robotic equipment in dangerous areas to minimise injuries to rescuers," it said.