Russian detains suspects after deadly Moscow concert hall attack that killed 93 people

The roof of the theatre, where crowds had gathered Friday for a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, collapsed in the early hours of Saturday morning as firefighters spent hours fighting a fire which erupted during the attack.

Four of those detained were directly involved in the attack, Tass said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated social media channels, although neither the Kremlin nor Russian security services have officially assigned blame for the attack.

In a statement posted by its Aamaq news agency, the Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan said it had attacked a large gathering of Christians in Krasnogorsk.

It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the claim.

However, a US intelligence official told The Associated Press that US intelligence agencies had confirmed that IS was responsible for the attack.

The official said US intelligence agencies had gathered information in recent weeks that the IS branch was planning an attack in Moscow, and that US officials had privately shared the intelligence earlier this month with Russian officials.

The official was briefed on the matter but was not authorised to publicly discuss the intelligence information and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Messages of outrage, shock and support for those affected have since streamed in from around the world.

On Friday, the UN Security Council condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack and underlined the need for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

"UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms," his spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in Moscow itself, hundreds of people stood in line Saturday morning to donate blood and plasma, Russia's health ministry said.