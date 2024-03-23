Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow concert hall attack

Russian authorities had earlier detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, for the grisly attack.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said four of those detained were directly involved in the attack. Russian agencies appeared to suggest the attack was linked to Ukraine even though the Islamic State group claimed responsibility in a statement.

A US intelligence official told The Associated Press that US agencies had confirmed that ISIS was responsible for the attack.

The four suspects were stopped in the Bryansk region of western Russia, “not far from the border with Ukraine,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said. They planned to cross the border into Ukraine and “had contacts” there, state news agency Tass said, citing Russia’s FSB. The head of the FSB briefed President Vladimir Putin on the arrests on Saturday, according to Tass.

The attack came just days after Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country’s fight in Ukraine dragged into a third year.