Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian school students released

ABUJA: The more than 250 school students seized by gunmen in a mass kidnapping in northwestern Nigeria earlier this month have been released, the local governor said on Sunday.

The kidnapping in Kuriga, Kaduna state on March 7 was one of the biggest such attacks in years and prompted a national outcry over insecurity.

"The abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed," Kaduna state governor Uba Sani said in a statement that did not specify how they were freed.

"This is indeed a day of joy," he said, thanking the army, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national security adviser, and "all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children".