Israeli Army using 'Palestinian civilians as human shield', claims rights group

At least 32,142 people have now been killed in Gaza, as Israel continues its bombardment of the besieged enclave, Al Jazeera reports.

Quoting media reports Al Jazeera said that Israeli forces have launched “violent” ground and air attacks on Khan Younis and bombed homes in Rafah and Deir el-Balah, killing at least 14 Palestinian.

Meanwhile, an independent non-profit organisation Euro-med monitor claimed that the Israeli military continues to use Palestinian civilians as human shields in its military operation inside the al-Shifa Medical Complex and its vicinity in Gaza City.

"Testimonies reveal that Israeli forces used civilians, including patients and displaced individuals inside the Shifa Medical Complex, as human shields, exploiting them to protect their military operations within the hospital, form barriers behind their forces and military vehicles, or send them under threat to residential homes and buildings surrounding the medical complex to evacuate them before the Israeli army raids, arrests some of the residents, and subsequently destroys many of these buildings," a statement issued by Euro-med monitor said.