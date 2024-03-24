Israeli Army using 'Palestinian civilians as human shield', claims rights group

At least 32,142 people have now been killed in Gaza, as Israel continues its bombardment of the besieged enclave, Al Jazeera reports.
Quoting media reports Al Jazeera said that Israeli forces have launched “violent” ground and air attacks on Khan Younis and bombed homes in Rafah and Deir el-Balah, killing at least 14 Palestinian.
Meanwhile, an independent non-profit organisation Euro-med monitor claimed that the Israeli military continues to use Palestinian civilians as human shields in its military operation inside the al-Shifa Medical Complex and its vicinity in Gaza City.
"Testimonies reveal that Israeli forces used civilians, including patients and displaced individuals inside the Shifa Medical Complex, as human shields, exploiting them to protect their military operations within the hospital, form barriers behind their forces and military vehicles, or send them under threat to residential homes and buildings surrounding the medical complex to evacuate them before the Israeli army raids, arrests some of the residents, and subsequently destroys many of these buildings," a statement issued by Euro-med monitor said.
No sign of truce as death toll crosses 32,000
At least 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza with no signs of truce anywhere in the near future.
Hamas officials said that there were deep differences existing between Hamas and Israel in negotiations for a Gaza truce.
"There is a deep divergence in positions in the negotiations between Hamas and the occupation (Israel) because the enemy understood the flexibility shown by the movement as weakness," the official said as reported by the AFP.
The official added that "the enemy wants to reach a temporary ceasefire after which it can resume its aggression against our people."
Israel "refuses to agree on a comprehensive ceasefire and refuses the complete withdrawal of its forces from Gaza," the official said.
The official added that Israel had indicated it wanted to keep matters of relief, shelter and aid under its control, and demanded "the United Nations not return to work, especially in the northern Gaza Strip".
Long strained ties between Israel and the United Nations have worsened as international outrage has built over the heavy civilian toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The return of hostages taken in Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel has been a central question in the talks -- but the Hamas official did not offer any comment on the issue.
Palestinian militants seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages in the attack, but dozens were released during a week-long truce in November.
Israel believes about 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead -- eight soldiers and 25 civilians.