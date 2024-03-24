Princess of Wales and King Charles: one in two people develop cancer during their lives – the diseases and treatments explained

What is cancer?

Our bodies are made up of more than 100 billion cells, and cancer typically starts with changes in a small group of cells – or even a single one.

We have different cell types depending upon where in the body they are and the function that the cell has. The size, amount and function of each of these cells is normally tightly regulated by genes – groups of codes held within our DNA – that instruct cells how to grow and divide.

However, changes (mutations) to DNA can alter the way cells grow and multiply – often forming a lump, or solid tumour. Cancers can also develop in blood cells, such as white blood cell cancer which is known as leukaemia. This type of cancer does not form solid tumours; instead, the cancer builds up in the blood or sometimes the marrow in the core of bones, where blood cells are produced.

In all, there are more than 200 types of cancer, but all start with mutations in the DNA contained within each and every cell.

What exactly are mutations?

Think of your DNA as a big recipe book, and your genes as individual recipes for making different dishes. Mutations are smudges or missing words from this recipe that can result in key ingredients not being added into the mix.