Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis

DAKAR: The Senegalese go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a totally unpredictable race after three years of turmoil and political crisis.

Some 7.3 million voters are registered in the West African nation where two favourites have emerged: the ruling coalition's former prime minister Amadou Ba and anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

They were both once tax inspectors but now appear to have little in common. Ba, aged 62, is offering continuity, while the 43-year-old Faye promises profound change and left-wing pan-Africanism.

Both say they will claim a first-round victory -- but a second round looks probable with 15 other candidates in the field, including a sole woman, at a date yet to be decided.

Former Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall, 68, is considered to have an outside chance.