'Reopening wounds': Austria offers to compensate about 11,000 victims of anti-gay laws

VIENNA: Austrian consultant Michael Woditschka well remembers the fateful day when he was summoned by police over his relationship with a teenage boy and subsequently convicted in court.

The 44-year-old is one of about 11,000 gay people who until two decades ago faced prosecution in Austria but are, since February, now eligible for financial compensation.

Even though Austria decriminalised homosexuality in 1971, certain discriminatory provisions remained in force until the early 2000s.

Woditschka says he will accept the money offered as compensation to him by the Austrian state, which has officially apologised for convicting him of homosexuality in 1999.

But the compensation "won't erase what happened", he told AFP, recalling the humiliation he endured as a 19-year-old.

"I was searching for my own identity and all of a sudden I found myself being treated like a sex offender at the police station, forced to describe my sex life in full detail," said Woditschka.

Woditschka was on a list of acquaintances his former partner, then 16, had to provide to authorities after being arrested for having sex in a car with another man.

After a humiliating court hearing, which forced him to disclose every detail of their relationship and was closely watched by the press, Woditschka was fined for "same-sex fornication with a minor".

"The whole of Austria suddenly knew that I was gay -- when, with whom and how," he said.