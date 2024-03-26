Countries call for swift implementation of UN ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza five months into the grinding war, despite Israel's ally the United States abstaining.

Here are some reactions to the resolution to halt fighting over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with an aim for a "lasting" truce, which drew rare applause at the Security Council:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for swift implementation of a ceasefire after Israel voiced anger over the resolution.

"Failure would be unforgivable," Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hamas

Hamas welcomed the resolution to halt fighting in Gaza while saying it was ready to negotiate the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"We also affirm our readiness to engage in an immediate prisoner exchange process that leads to the release of prisoners on both sides," the militant group said.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the UN vote "hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the abductees".

"It gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a ceasefire without the release of our abductees," the statement said. It also took aim at the US abstention, calling it a "clear retreat" from its earlier position.

Palestinian Authority

Hussein al-Sheikh, minister for civilian affairs of the Palestinian Authority which has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, hailed the resolution in a post on X.

"We call for a permanent cessation to this criminal war and Israel's immediate withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he wrote.

United States

Following the vote, the United States said a ceasefire can "only" be implemented once Hamas begins releasing hostages it still holds.

"A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage," US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

After the United States vetoed previous drafts, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists that the US decision to abstain from Monday's vote does not represent a "shift in our policy".

Arab League

The Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the decision "comes late".

"The lesson now is to implement the decision on the ground, stop military operations and Israeli aggression immediately and completely," he added.

EU

Top European Union officials welcomed the resolution, calling for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.

"Implementation of this resolution is vital for the protection of all civilians," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.