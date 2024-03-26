Explainer | What we know about China's alleged state-backed hacking

BEIJING: Multiple Western nations have accused hacking groups backed by China of a global campaign of cyber espionage targeting critics, democratic institutions and other sensitive business targets.

The revelations shed further light on Beijing's state-backed hacking operations, which the US has said are the biggest of any country.

Beijing has always dismissed the claims as "groundless" while pointing to the United States' own history of cyber espionage.

Here's what we know about Beijing's alleged state-backed hacking operations:

'Persistent threat'

Washington has warned that China represents "the broadest, most active, and persistent cyber espionage threat" to its government and private sector.

Its hackers have become adept in recent years at breaking into rival nations' digital systems to gather trade secrets, according to researchers and Western intelligence officials.

Chinese spies have also hacked the US energy department, utility companies, telecommunications firms and universities, according to US government statements and media reports.

Beijing has been linked to 90 cyber espionage campaigns since the turn of the century—30 percent more than its close partner Russia, Benjamin Jensen, senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told Congress last year.

'Prolific' and 'global'

This week's indictment by the United States lays out charges against seven Chinese nationals over what the Justice Department described as a 14-year campaign of hacking spearheaded by Beijing's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

They are part of a cabal of hackers known as Advanced Persistent Threat 31 (the APT31 Group), the US said, operating out of the MSS offices in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

They are alleged to have sent more than 10,000 malicious emails containing "hidden tracking links" to target thousands of prominent dissidents and supporters, journalists, US officials and political figures, and American companies.