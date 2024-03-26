Gaza war: Hamas rejects latest cease-fire proposal, says Israel is ignoring its key demands

RAFAH: Hamas has rejected the latest cease-fire proposal, accusing Israel of ignoring its core demands, which include an end to the war and a full withdrawal from Gaza.

The militant group said it had informed mediators that it was sticking to its original position, conveyed earlier in March.

It said Israel had not responded to its core demands of a "comprehensive cease-fire, an (Israeli) withdrawal from the Strip, the return of displaced people and a real prisoner exchange."

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio on Tuesday that the United Nations Security Council's approved resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire and the release of all hostages held in Gaza emboldened Hamas to reject the proposed deal.

Katz told Israeli Army Radio that the UN resolution indicated to Hamas that international pressure was closing in on Israel and that it needed only wait for the war to end through that pressure rather than agreeing to make any concessions. "The message delivered to Hamas yesterday... is that you don't have to hurry," Katz claimed.

He also criticised the United States, Israel's top ally, for not vetoing the resolution over its lack of condemnation of Hamas and its Oct. 7 attack.

Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 hostages, as well as the remains of around 30 others. More than 100 hostages were freed during a weeklong cease-fire in November in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' demands, calling them "delusional." He has vowed to resume Israel's offensive after any hostage release and keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed.

Meanwhile, an independent expert working with the UN's top human rights body said Monday that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza.

International aid officials say the entire population of the Gaza Strip—2.3 million people—is suffering from food insecurity and that famine is imminent in the hard-hit north.

More than 32,000 people have been killed in the besieged territory and more than 74,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Some 1,200 people were killed on Oct. 7 when militants launched a surprise attack out of Gaza, triggering the war, and abducted another 250 people. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 Israelis hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.