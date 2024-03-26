How Moscow terror attack fits ISIS-K strategy to widen agenda, take fight to its perceived enemies

Russia is reeling from the worst terror strike on its soil in a generation, following an attack on March 22, 2024, that killed at least 137 concertgoers in Moscow.

The attack has been claimed by the Islamic State group. And despite Russian authorities expressing doubt over the claim, US officials told The Associated Press that they believed ISIS-K, a South and Central Asian affiliate of the terrorist organisation, was behind the assault.

It comes amid heightened concern over the scope of ISIS-K activities following recent terrorist operations in countries including Iran and Pakistan. The Conversation turned to Clemson University’s Amira Jadoon and Sara Harmouch of American University—terrorism experts who have tracked the activities of ISIS-K—to explain what this latest deadly attack tells us about the organisation’s strengths and agenda.

What is ISIS-K?

ISIS-K, short for Islamic State Khorasan Province, is a regional affiliate of the larger Islamic State group.

The affiliate group operates primarily in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, although it has presence throughout the historical "Khorasan," a region that includes parts of the modern-day nations of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran, along with other Central Asian countries.

Established in 2015, ISIS-K aims to establish a physical “caliphate"—a system of governing a society under strict Islamic Sharia law and under religious leadership—in the South and Central Asian region.

ISIS-K’s beliefs follow the ideology of its parent organisation, the Islamic State group, which promotes an extreme interpretation of Islam and sees secular government actors, as well as non-Muslim and Muslim minority civilian populations, as legitimate targets.

The group is known for its extreme brutality and for targeting both government institutions and civilians, including mosques, educational institutions and public spaces.

Following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, ISIS-K’s key objectives have been to diminish the now-ruling Taliban’s legitimacy in the war-ravaged nation, assert itself as the rightful leader of the Muslim community and emerge as the principal regional adversary to regimes it deems oppressive.

Moreover, the Taliban’s transition from an insurgency group to a governing entity left numerous militant factions in Afghanistan without a unifying force—a gap that ISIS-K has aimed to fill.