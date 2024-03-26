Pakistani forces kill 4 insurgents as they foiled attack on naval facility in Baluchistan

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces killed four insurgents as they foiled an attack on one of the main naval facilities in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province on Monday night, government and police officials said.

No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station in the attack, which was quickly claimed by the outlawed separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army. The BLA is designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Authorities say the insurgents were quickly spotted and killed when they tried to enter the naval facility in Turbat, a district in Baluchistan.

There was no immediate comment by the military, which was expected to release a statement later.

Three officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to media on the record.