Death toll rises to 32,705; heavy clashes, more deadly aid chaos in war-ravaged Gaza

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Heavy clashes and explosions shook Gaza, witnesses said on Saturday, as the Red Crescent reported several people killed during the latest chaotic aid distribution in the territory's north, where famine looms.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a new round of talks on a Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas militants, after a binding UN Security Council resolution last Monday demanded an "immediate ceasefire".

A subsequent ruling by the world's top court ordered Israel to ensure aid reaches desperate civilians.

Fighting has not eased -- including around the territory's largest hospital -- and the latest toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 82 more people were killed in the previous 24 hours. The ministry said on Saturday that at least 32,705 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.